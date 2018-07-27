Stop everything: MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipsticks this weekend And they're full-size!

Ruby Woo fans, get excited - because those mega-generous folk over at MAC are making makeup dreams come true this weekend! It's National Lipstick Day on Sunday 29 July, and once again the beloved beauty brand is marking the occasion by giving out free lipsticks to any customers walking through the door on the day - no purchase necessary. And we're not talking miniature, free-sample-sized lippies - these babies are the real deal, worth £17.50 on any other day. So whatever you're doing this Sunday, make sure you're near a MAC store.

Did somebody say free lipstick? Instagram: @maccosmetics

The offer is only available in the brand's free-standing stores, which can be found in cities across the UK including London, Birmingham, Oxford, Cardiff and Nottingham - though you can also bag one by spending £20 online from 27-31 July. But hurry - it's only while stocks last.

MORE: MAC is bringing back discontinued beauty products from the 90s

Loading the player...

The iconic Ruby Woo isn't included in the deal, but there are 11 incredible shades to choose from in-store, in the brand's much-loved Matte, Cremesheen, Frost, Amplified and Lustre finishes. Our favourites? Shy Girl, an equally-quintessential MAC shade (one of the most classic of peachy nudes, if we do say so ourselves) - and Hot Gossip, a gorgeous mid-mauvey-pink.

From left to right: Hot Gossip, Pink Pigeon, Morange, Shy Girl

But if you want to match your lipstick to the UK's current scorching temperatures, tangerine-tone Morange could be your winner - a bold orange coral in the most intense of matte finishes. Pink Pigeon, another of the offering, is equally as statement-making in bright fuchsia, and would look killer with simple glossy skin, brushed-up brows and and fluttery lashes. They've covered every base with nudes, metallics and even vampier shades, too - choice is a fine thing, eh?

READ MORE: MAC cosmetics launch miniatures of their best-selling makeup

So there you have it - free lipsticks, zero catch. Thanks, MAC! Now, do excuse us while we cancel our Sunday plans…