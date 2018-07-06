20 of the best red lipsticks for Valentine's Day Mwah!

Is there anything that screams Valentine's Day more than a splash of red lipstick? If you are a matte, glossy kinda gal or perfer a deep, tomato-toned red or even a blue-toned scarlett, a bolt of red can instantly make dull complexions radiant again, not to mention instantly giving your face a bit of a lift. Red gives you an instant glam, made-up look. Everyone has their favourite shade of red, and sometimes it's quite hard to find the perfect fiery tone just for you. Never fear, we have put together a roundup of the best red lipsticks that will totally give your pout some va va voom….

1. Louboutin Beauté Loubi Valentines Coffret Rouge, £120 Christian Louboutin

When it comes to bouji packaging, no-one does it quite like Christian Louboutin. The iconic brand has released the most stunning gift set that is guaranteed to make your eyes light up. The fabulous, keepsake box opens to reveal a mini Nail Color and a Loubilaque Lip Lacquer. Available in ravishing red or subtle nude, you would be the happiest gal in the world if you received this on V day…

2. Blooming Bold Lipstick in Tiger Lily, £18.50, Origins

Origins may be best known for their natural skincare products, but their lipstick range - which launched in 2018 - has some really wearable shades, with lots of ravishing redness. The flower-infused, Blooming Bold collection gives your pout a full coverage tone - and the orangey-red Tiger Lily would look incredible with a tan.

3. They're Real Double The Lip Lipstick, £17.00, Benefit Cosmetics

Those clever people at Benefit are always ahead of their game and the They're Real Double The Lip Lipstick combines a liner and a lip colour, to give you the pout of your life. Take a look at 'Revved up Red' - a fuschia-toned pink, with a built-in, postbox rouge liner for that juicy, reddish hue (in half the time!)

4. Wonderwand Lipstick, £16, Ciate

Ciate Wonderwand Lipstick is the newest release for the uber-glam brand and will add a majorly high shine as well as a bold, rich flush of colour. Ruby is a deep red with flattering blue undertone, that will lift your complexion instantly. And we love the matching metallic bullet. So extra!

5. Semi Matte Lipstick IN Shanghai Express £23, NARS

If you are after a semi-matte texture with some serious vamp, Nars Shanghai Express will be right up your street. Velvety and rich, the vivid shade is just want you need to pair with your little black dress..

6. Creme Smooth Lip Colour, £22, Laura Mercier

Red lipsticks can be so pigmented that they have the capacity to be rather drying at times. But by opting for Creme Smooth Lip Colour by Laura Mercier, you won't have that problem. Packed with olive oil and vitamin E, it hydrates yet adds a punchy pop of colour. FYI, Portofino Red is the one…

7. Glide & Go Buttery Lipstick Duo, £25.08, Tarte @ QVCuk.com

Prepping your lips before you apply any colour is key, and Tarte has it covered. Double Duty Beauty Glide & Go Buttery Lipsticks are the most perfect duo. The double set has both a pinky, wearable red and a slightly darker, plum-berry hue. Richly pigmented and super hydrating, (coupled with the insanely cute packagingthey) they aren't to be missed.

8. Generation G lipstick in Zip, £14, Glossier

If you are after a more natural-toned red, you have to try Glossier's Generation G lipsticks. We are loving the shade 'Zip' - a pretty poppy red that works with your own lip colour which gives a lovely light finish.

9. Ruby Woo, £16.50, MAC

Ask any makeup artist what their go-to red lipstick is, and you can bet the majority of them will say MAC's Ruby Woo - it's a cult classic. This extra-matt texture makes your teeth look pearly white after just one swipe.

10. VisionAiry Gel Lipstick,218 Volcanic £25, Shiseido

For maxi impact, Shiseido's VisionAiry Gel Lipstick offers a weightless colour that lasts for up to 6 hours. Nice! Despite the fact it is bold and bright, the water-based ingredient list insures your pout won't get dry, meaning your splash of red will last even longer...

11. Cherry Lush, £40, Tom Ford

And the prize for the best-looking lippie goes to a certain Mr. Tom Ford. Not only is the square-shaped bullet one of the chicest choices of packaging ever – but thanks to the chamomile flower oil, the formula glides on and hydrates your lips as well as adding a classic rustic tone.

12. Boom Boom Bloom matte lipstick in Frambroise Moi, £17.50, MAC@ Selfridges

Ok, so this lippie isn't strictly red, but Frambroise Moi is a red-toned fuschia that is ideal for the girliest of gals who prefer a more pinky-red. Part of MAC's stunning Boom Boom Bloom collection (inspired by Sakura season, when the cherry blossoms bloom in Japan) it's moisturising, buttery and oh-so-soft. The formula has an impressive stain that is both long-lasting and bold. And who could seriously resist the blooming lovely bullet?

13. Matte Revolution Lipstick in Red Carpet Red, £24, Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury's extensive range of lipsticks are widely regarded as the best in the business and there isn't anything quite as satisfying as whipping one out of your clutch to re-apply on the go. As part of the Matte Revolution collection, Red Carpet Red covers your lips in a moisturising ruby shade with just one swipe. Team with a flick of black eyeliner for pure retro vibes…

VIDEO: Watch these 4 tips for the perfect red lips

Loading the player...

14. Oh Miley, £25, Marc Jacobs Beauty

Marc Jacobs Beauty's Le Marc Lip Crème collection is infused with Seaberry and Cocoa Butter, which means they last up to a whopping 10 hours. Plus, they are named after A–list ladies that have inspired the man himself and we are loving Oh Miley.

15. Kate Lipstick in #1, £5.49, Rimmel London

When you think of a celebrity that personifies the red lip (apart from Megan from Love Island) you instantly think of Kate Moss. Her own range of shades at Rimmel are purse-friendly and brilliant. The #1 is a true pillar-box rouge and would suit any skin tone. For under £6, you just can't go wrong – and rumour has it – it is Zoella's go-to shade.

16. Lady Balls, £21, Too Faced

Too Faced makeup is always incredible and their Melted Matte range holds a fantastic selection of liquid lipsticks that are long-wearing and massively pigmented. Lady Balls is a creamy, dark-hued red which would look so striking pared with black Adele-esque eye makeup.

17. Opera Rouge, £14, Paul & Joe

Paul & Joe's beauty line is a first-rate display of the most aesthetically pleasing products ever and the Lipstick N Full range boasts creamy formulas that glide on smoothly with the lightest touch. And best of all, they wont bleed either due to the long-lasting properties. Plus how extra is the baby blue retro tube? LOVE!

18. Beautiful Colour Lipstick in Red Door Red, £22, Elizabeth Arden

Let's face it - you can't get any more classic (and not to mention timeless) than Elizabeth Arden - and the brand's signature Red Door Red is perfect for the glamourpuss in all of us. The luxurious colour lasts a whopping 12 hours and has an incredible bold finish. Super moisturising, it's a treat to use and the glam packaging will have everyone looking when you retouch in the ladies…

19. Red Perfecto, £4.85, L'Oréal

If you want to look red hot on a budget, L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Matte Lipstick in Red Perfecto is the most vivid of reds which will pack a punch when applied. It’s enriched with oils which gives extra comfort and for under £5, it's a great drugstore gem.

20. Liquid Matte in 'Heartbreaker', £18, Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty's liquid matte lipsticks are loved by bloggers everywhere and we've found the ideal pinkish red hue, which gives a funky, suedette-style finish that DOES NOT budge until you want it to – so great if you have a day of eating and drinking ahead!