Hugh Grant becomes father for fourth time

Hugh Grant is now a proud father of four. Swedish TV producer Anna Eberstein, 37, delivered a daughter – her second child with Hugh – on 16 December, according to Sundsvall Tinding. The pair are also parents to a three-year-old son, John Mungo.



"I can confirm that I have another grandchild," Anna's mother told Swedish newspaper Ornskoldsviks Allehanda. "It is wonderful."

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein have welcomed their second child - a baby girl - together





Hugh has gone from having no children to having four children in just four years. The 55-year-old actor is also a father to daughter Tabitha Jing Xi, four, and three-year-old son Felix with Tinglan Hong.



Felix was born three months after John – meaning that both women were pregnant at the same time. At the time of Tabitha's birth, Hugh's spokesman confirmed: "He and the mother had a fleeting affair, and while this was not planned, Hugh could not be happier or more supportive. He and the mother have discussed everything and are on friendly terms."



When Tinglan welcomed Felix, the actor wrote on Twitter: "In answer to some journos. Am thrilled my daughter now has a brother. Adore them both to an uncool degree. They have a fab mum."

Hugh, 55, is now a father of four





It's unclear whether Hugh and Anna are in a relationship; in November, the pair were pictured walking through Paris' Jardin Des Tuilleries, but last year, he told Swedish newspaper Nojesbladet that they were no longer together but remained close.



The star also said that he got to see his son John most days since he and his mother live within walking distance of his London home.



Hugh is notoriously guarded when it comes to his personal life, but has previously admitted that fatherhood has softened him.



"It's made me much nicer," he told Us Weekly in February. "One of my kids is very obsessed with saying goodbye – he's only two – to everyone, including the man who delivers the groceries, whoever he might be. He has to have a hug and a kiss, and I find that very charming."