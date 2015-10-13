Hugh Grant to become a father for fourth time

Hugh Grant is set to become a dad again, for the fourth time in four years. The actor is believed to be expecting a baby with his on-off Swedish girlfriend Anna Eberstein.

Earlier this month Anna was pictured with what looked to be a substantial baby bump, and according to Entertainment Tonight, the father of the child is 55-year-old Hugh.

The British heart-throb and the television producer are already parents to three-year-old son John Mungo.

Hugh has two other children from his previous relationship with Tinglan Hong, a receptionist who worked at a Chinese restaurant in London. The ex-couple welcomed a daughter – and Hugh's first child – in September 2011. The little girl's name is Tabitha Jīng Xǐ, with her Chinese name meaning "happy surprise".

A year later in September 2012, Hugh had a son, John, with his current girlfriend Anna.

The Notting Hill actor then reconciled with Tinglan and the pair welcomed a son Felix in 2013.

Hugh and Anna have been spotted together multiple times over the summer. In July, they watched the Wimbledon Men's Final and prior to this, the couple attended the French Open in Paris in May.

Last year, when Hugh and Anna had briefly split, the actor gave an interview with Swedish newspaper Nöjesbladet in which he praised the mother of his son.

"We are very good friends and she's a very good mother," said Hugh. "[I see him] all the time, all the time – most days."

He said his relationship with John Mungo was "excellent", adding: "I love him very much".

While Hugh is notoriously guarded when it comes to his personal life, the actor has opened up about fatherhood, and how his role has softened him.

"It's made me much nicer," he confessed to Us Weekly. "One of my kids is very obsessed with saying goodbye – he's only two – to everyone, including the man who delivers the groceries, whoever he might be. He has to have a hug and a kiss, and I find that very charming."