Coleen Rooney captures precious moment between sons Klay and Kit

Coleen Rooney captured a sweet moment between her sons Klay and Kit that was too cute not to share on Friday. The mum-of-three posted a heart-warming photo of two-year-old Klay planting a kiss on his baby brother's cheek while he slept soundly.

"I love my brother," Coleen captioned the black-and-white photo.

Coleen Rooney posted an adorable photo of her sons Klay and Kit

Unsurprisingly the snap provoked a positive response from fans, who commented to say what a "beautiful" photo it was. "Nothing like brother love," one wrote.

Coleen and her husband Wayne Rooney seem keen for their eldest sons, Kai, six, and Klay, two, to bond with their baby brother, and have shared a number of photos of their three boys together on social media.

One professional portrait shows Kai and Klay each resting their head in their hands as they lean next to baby Kit, while another showed Kai feeding his newborn brother while they were still in hospital.

Coleen has been spending lots of quality time with Kai, Klay and Kit

Coleen is also making an effort to ensure her eldest children don't feel left out after Kit's arrival, and enjoyed some mother-son bonding time with Kai on a half-term mini break to Rome last week.

The pair explored the city and visited the Colosseum, as well as watching an A.S. Roma match during their brief trip to Italy. "Great little half term trip to Rome with Kai," Coleen told her fans on social media.

The getaway came just three weeks after Coleen and Wayne welcomed their third child together. The happy couple announced the birth of their third son on Twitter on 24 January. "Our gorgeous little boy arrived today. Kit Joseph Rooney. 8lbs 1oz. We are over the moon," they both tweeted.