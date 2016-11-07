Kim Kardashian reveals she wants to 'explore surrogacy' for third baby

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West could be adding to their brood!

The reality TV star has revealed that she is looking into surrogacy, after being vocal about the health problems she suffered during her two pregnancies.

In a preview clip for Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim, 34, is seen saying: "I've come to the conclusion that I just want to explore surrogacy."

As Kim drops the baby bombshell in front of her siblings, her mum Kris Jenner appears visibly shocked.

Kim has previously stated that she is happy with her two children – her daughter North, three, and 11-month-old son Saint – and that she would have "a million" more kids if it were not for her difficult pregnancies. But her husband Kanye, 39, seems eager to expand their family.

Shortly after Saint's birth in December 2015, the rapper asked Kim for another baby. At the time she said on her family's TV show: "I said no way. I was so set on my two kids and how happy I was with my life the way that it is, but Kanye has been mentioning it every single day for the past ten days. I'm like why is he doing this to me?!"

The TV star with her son Saint and daughter North

The social media queen was also reportedly advised by doctors not to have more children, as it was almost guaranteed she would develop placenta accreta and pre-eclampsia again.

"With the issues I had last time, my risk of having pre-eclampsia and placenta accreta are increased and there's not a whole lot I can do to prevent it, so my anxiety is a little high leading up to my delivery," she said before her son's birth last year.

"In a very rare case, I might need a hysterectomy after delivery if my condition is severe enough, but luckily my doctor doesn't think this will happen. So as time goes on, I am stressing out less and trying to go with the flow."