Kim Kardashian's daughter North defies dad Kanye West with social media move

Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, has been very active on the joint TikTok account she shares with her mother, but her latest move may not sit well with her dad, Kanye West.

The 12-year-old made her Instagram debut on Friday, despite Kanye previously warning his ex-wife that their children should not be on social media. Alongside North, Kim and Kanye share Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

So far, North has only shared one post: a blurry photo of herself throwing up peace signs while dressed in a Balenciaga top and miniskirt, which she captioned: "First post."

North's bio claims that the account is being "managed by parents," but it's unclear what input Kanye will have, as he previously blasted her social media usage and said he was "not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: North West channels unexpected star in latest Halloween costume

Kanye shared an online rant in 2022 after Kim posted a video of North, then eight, lip-synching along to Machine Gun Kelly's song "Emo Girl."

The video resurfaced in October after North appeared on TikTok rocking electric blue braids, long fake lashes, faux face tattoos, several piercings, blue contact lenses, and grillz.

© Instagram North joined Instagram on December 19

"Hey everybody, I just got off the phone with Kim, and I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing," the rapper said at the time.

"I said, 'Never again.' I am her father, I know y'all don't respect fathers and the idea of family, and the media tries to promote something... but I said, 'I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok.'"

© Getty Images Kanye previously admitted he didn't want his kids on social media

His stern words came one month after he claimed that North was "being put on TikTok against his will."

Kim hit back at Kanye's original video hours later, writing: "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.

© TikTok North's dramatic transformation caused a stir on social media

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness."

Backlash

North's edgy and temporary transformation in October caused a stir on social media, with Kim later revealing that her daughter was confused over the backlash she received.

© TikTok North was confused by the backlash to her Halloween costume

"She was like, 'I don't get it. It's a Halloween costume. It's all fake,'" recalled Kim.

Kim went on to share her opinion on the backlash they faced online, calling the comments "horrible" and "disturbing."

© Getty Images Kim has defended her daughter's use of social media

"North, if she ever posts a TikTok, it's on my phone, so she has to ask my approval, and then I post it, whatever," she explained.

"The comments, all that's on my phone. So her and her girlfriends, they love doing costumes, they love doing looks, and so, it's Halloween season, so they put on fake tattoos on their face, fake piercings, they all had their colored hair. They looked like an opium Powerpuff Girls … [that's] what they were going for."