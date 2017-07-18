Cristiano Ronaldo confirms girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant with his fourth child This will be the football star's first child with his girlfriend

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant with his fourth child. The footballer, 32, confirmed the pregnancy after he was asked by Spanish news outlet El Mundo whether he was "happy" to have another child on the way, to which he replied, "Yes, very much." This child will be the first baby he shares with his 22-year-old model girlfriend. News of the pregnancy comes weeks after Cristiano revealed he had welcomed twins via a surrogate.

Earlier this month, the sporting ace posted a cute snap posing with his two new children, each peacefully sleeping in his arms whilst he proudly looked on with a smile on his face. "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life," he wrote. While no names have been revealed, it has been rumoured that the father-of-three has chosen to name his twins Mateo and Eva."

Cristiano and his girlfriend appear to be more loved-up than ever, having been inseparable over the past few weeks. Last week, the father-of-three shared a lovely picture of one of his newborn babies and his girlfriend. He simply captioned the snap: "Lovely moments." The footballer met Georgina almost a year ago at a Dolce & Gabbana party in Madrid. They went public with their relationship in November when they were spotted together at Disneyland Paris. Georgina then supported Cristiano at the FIFA Football Awards in January, posing for photos with the sportsman and his eldest son Cristiano Jr.