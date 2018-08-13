Alex Jones to have another baby? The One Show presenter is a proud mum to one-year-old Teddy

Alex Jones welcomed her first baby last January, and has often spoken out about her wishes to expand her family in the future. And if fans had her way, she will be doing this sooner rather than later! Following the success of her debut novel Winging It: Parenting in the Middle of Life!, Alex has been inundated with messages from readers, many of which have been praising the book. The One Show presenter shared one message from a mum-of-one who is expecting her second baby next year, and keen for Alex to share the experience with her so that she could write about it.

Alex Jones' fan wants her to have another baby!

The letter said: "This isn’t very helpful but please have another baby and write about it so I know how to cope. My daughter was one in July and our next is due in March!" The reader also thanked Alex for her honesty in the book. "Thank you for writing it! You've articulated so much of how I've felt," they said. Clearly touched, Alex wrote: "So appreciated" by the message.

Everything you need to know about The One Show presenter

Winging It! has also been a success with some famous faces, including mum-to-be Christine Lampard. The pregnant Loose Women panellist – who is expecting her first baby at the age of 39 – said of the parenting guide: "Her book is brilliant. Alex is great."

Following her son Teddy's arrival in 2017, Alex has been documenting her parenting journey on social media. While she is wary of showing his face in order to protect his identity, the doting mum occasionally shares photos of her son, and regularly speaks about his milestones, both positive and negative! Unafraid to post about the realities of parenthood, Alex has even shared a video of her son having a tantrum at home in the past, something many other mums and dads could relate to.

Teddy is growing up so fast

Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson welcomed their son on 22 January 2017, and he celebrated his first birthday at the beginning of the year. And although the little boy is keeping his mum on her toes, Alex recently opened up about her hopes of having another baby. She told The Mirror that her home life has quietened down since becoming a mum and becoming parents has brought her and Charlie closer. She said: "You become a team and it strengthens your relationship. You have to rely on each other, especially because we’re both working. I couldn’t do it without Charlie."

