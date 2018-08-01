Alex Jones reveals son Teddy's new obsession The One Show presenter shares Teddy with husband Charlie Thomson

It doesn't seem like five minutes ago that Alex Jones' baby Teddy was born, but the little boy is growing up so quickly, and is already developing his own personality. On Wednesday, The One Show presenter enjoyed a day out with her mum and Teddy to Ruislip Lido Railway, where her son got to indulge in his latest passion – trains! Alex took to Instagram Stories to share a gorgeous photo of Teddy running down the path, and wrote on the image: "A very excited little boy. Thomas the Tank Engine is his first true love." In another photo, Alex's mum and a family member were pictured looking on in awe at the railway track at the popular family attraction. "Ted is obsessed with 'choos' so Ruislip miniature railway was a perfect morning out," she wrote.

Alex Jones enjoyed a family day out at a miniature railway

Following Teddy's arrival at the beginning of 2017, Alex has since written a book aimed at older parents – Winging It! Parenting in the Middle of Life! – to document her own experiences with motherhood. The book has proved popular with a mass audience, including some well-known parents and parents-to-be. Most recently, pregnant Loose Women panellist Christine Lampard – who is expecting her first baby at the age of 39 – revealed that she is a fan of the read. "Her book is brilliant. Alex is great," she said.

MORE: You won't believe how Alex Jones spent a rare night off parenting duties

Loading the player...

Everything you need to know about The One Show presenter

The mother-of-one has been praised for her honest take on motherhood since having Teddy, and recently admitted that she felt she returned to work too soon after having her baby, as she was afraid of losing her job. Speaking candidly about the realities of being a working mother on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, the 41-year-old said: "I went back too soon. I was still trying to feed going back to work. After the meeting I'd try and express, then go into the rehearsal, and go back and try and express a little bit more, and my milk was in the fridge with all the food being given to the guests! I was like, this is not working, this is a nightmare."

RELATED: Alex Jones looks practically glowing with new makeup look

Little Teddy loves trains!

Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson welcomed their son on 22 January 2017, and he celebrated his first birthday at the beginning of the year. And although the little boy is keeping his mum on her toes, Alex recently opened up about her hopes of having another baby. She told The Mirror that her home life has quietened down since becoming a mum and becoming parents has brought her and Charlie closer. She said: "You become a team and it strengthens your relationship. You have to rely on each other, especially because we’re both working. I couldn’t do it without Charlie." She also revealed they will speak both Welsh and English to little Teddy, and she hopes to possibly be 'a mum to another, if we're lucky".