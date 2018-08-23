Ulrika Jonsson reveals exciting family baby news The TV star was very happy about the new addition in the family

Ulrika Jonsson is a doting mum of four, and the Swedish TV presenter had some very happy news for her fans on social media this week. Taking to the popular photo sharing app, Ulrika revealed that she was about to become an aunty to her younger sister's baby. In a poignant post, she shared her excitement about the impending arrival, writing: "A lime-sized amount of light..... Little Baby Brodie Brown ETA: March 2019. A baby for my little sister K and her fiancée C after a long journey of science and love. #babydue #ivf #loveislove." Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Congratulations to them both, lots of happy time and love ahead," while another said: "That's a lovely bit of news to brighten your day future Aunty Ulrika."

Ulrika Jonsson's younger sister is expecting a baby!

The TV presenter often shares snippets of her family life on social media, including photos of her four children, daughters Bo and Martha, and sons Cameron and Malcolm, who she affectionately calls the "ungratefuls". Most recently, she shared photos from her 51st birthday celebrations, including a pile of presents that she had been gifted by her children. In the caption, she wrote: "So much gratitude to all the birthday wishes I got yesterday. Thank you, kind people. I also got some wonderful gifts; flowers; lunch (as always) at The Crooked Billet (RG9); run by the fab Paul Clerehugh; even got some of my HRT (woohoo); missing my lovely Martha who’s away with her dad."

The TV presenter with her daughters Bo and Martha

Ulrika has never been happier, and last year she opened up to HELLO! about ageing gracefully ahead of her 50th birthday. She said: "I don’t belong to the group of women who drink coconut water and do yoga and Pilates, or the ones who do a lot of things to their faces. If anything I’ve put weight on; my cheeks look like balloons. But I was too skinny before because I didn’t feel like eating when I was in agony over my back problem [Ulrika suffers from a degenerative disc condition]. Some people assumed I had an eating disorder but nothing can have been further from the truth. Now I manage the pain and love my food."

