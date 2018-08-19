Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher reveals exciting family news How wonderful!

A big congratulations to Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Eliza Marsland, who are set to welcome their second child! Eliza shared the happy news on Instagram in a sweet baby reveal post, where she shared a picture of herself cradling her growing bump. "So much to look forward this year! Feeling so lucky and excited for our family of 3 to become 4," she wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to congratulate her, with one writing: "No way! That grew quick! Congratulations!" Another said: "Aww lovely news, congratulations to you all." Kelvin, meanwhile, joked: "Looks like me already!"

Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher's wife Eliza revealed their happy baby news

Kelvin – who played Andy Sugden in Emmerdale until leaving in 2015 – is already a proud dad to Marnie, two. Fans have been urging him to return to the ITV soap over the past few weeks to support his ill daughter Sarah, who is awaiting a heart transplant in hospital. While Kelvin has revealed that he has no plans to return to the show in the near future, he said that it was certainly something he wouldn’t rule out entirely.

Loading the player...

Speaking to Soaplife about the possibility, he said: "I honestly don't know. Andy wasn't killed off, so technically I could return. But I genuinely haven't given it much thought." The actor continued: "The two years since I left have flown by and, in many respects, my leaving still feels very fresh. I must get asked a couple of times a day when I'm going back." However, luckily for fans, Kelvin hasn’t completely dismissed the idea. "Emmerdale is in my blood," he added.

Kelvin and Eliza with their daughter Marnie

Kelvin and Eliza were married in a romantic wedding ceremony in November 2015, in front of guests including Michelle Keegan, and his Emmerdale co-stars. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Kelvin said he felt "complete" after marrying the girl of his dreams. "I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One," he said. "The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me forever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful." The soap star added: "We didn't need a piece of paper to prove anything because we know we love each other. But now that it's here, it feels so right," he added. "Marriage completes us."

