Andy Murray finally reveals baby daughter's name 10 months after birth – and it's too cute!

Sir Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears welcomed their second child last year, and ten months after the birth, the baby girl's name has finally been revealed. The couple chose a super sweet moniker for their little bundle of joy – Edie! And it looks like the tot is already proving a handful for the Wimbledon champion, who this week took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of his bloodied nose. "When playing with your ten month old daughter gets a bit too physical!" he quipped.

Andy, 31, and Kim, 30, have been married since April 2015, and are also parents to daughter Sophia Olivia, who was born in February 2016. The couple announced their second pregnancy in July 2017, with the tennis champion saying that the pair were "obviously very happy and looking forward" to meeting the new arrival.

News of baby Edie's birth came less than 24 hours after Andy attended a charity tennis event at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow last November. The match against Roger Federer was the first time he had played in public since suffering a hip injury at Wimbledon last summer.

The sportsman is a doting father; he previously described daughter Sophia's birth as "the best moment of my life". Speaking in the summer of 2016, ahead of the Wimbledon final, Andy revealed how fatherhood has changed his outlook when it comes to his career.

"For the first time ever, tennis is probably more of a distraction from my home life than the other way around," he told BBC Sports. "Beforehand, in the build-up to a Slam final, I'd always be thinking about that match. I don't feel like that just now – I'm just looking forward to the next time I see Sophia and Kim."

