Did you notice this endearing detail about Kate Middleton's church outing? The Duchess of Cambridge was pictured alongside the Queen

The Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal watchers when she made a rare appearance during her maternity leave on Sunday, attending church with the royal family. And while Kate looked typically elegant in her Catherine Walker coatdress and hat, we couldn't help notice another accessory that was keeping her warm – a very cosy blue blanket on her lap!

Kate was pictured being driven to Crathie Church seated alongside the Queen. She managed to beat the Scottish chill and the cool 14-degree temperature with the extra layer and was also photographed clutching a pair of gloves. The Duchess' husband Prince William was also in the car, sitting in the front passenger seat.

Kate beat the Scottish chill with a cosy blanket

The Cambridges are currently on holiday in Scotland, where the Queen and Prince Philip will stay until October. On another occasion, Kate was pictured driving her five-year-old son Prince George to his first grouse shoot. Other members of the royal family who have been spotted up in Scotland include Zara Tindall, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Beatrice.

Prince William's wife is preparing to return to official duties this autumn, having started maternity leave in March. Kate has made a few appearances with the royals though, notably attending Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May and the Queen's birthday celebrations, Trooping the Colour, in June.

On Sunday, she was dressed incredibly smart in a bespoke coatdress by one of her favourite designers, Catherine Walker, as noted by What Kate Wore. The grey coat featured a Peter Pan collar and large buttons trimmed in black or navy blue. Meanwhile, Kate recycled her hat by Lock and Company and completed her look with a pair of very special earrings – the Queen's Bahrain pearl and diamond drop earrings that were first given to the monarch as a wedding gift.

