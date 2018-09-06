Katherine Jenkins follows Kate Middleton's tip to stay in shape post baby The opera singer is loving being a mother-of-two

Katherine Jenkins looked incredible at the GQ awards on Wednesday evening! Leaving her adorable brood at home, she lit up the red carpet in a mustard-toned, floor-length number by Maticevski, shoes by Gina and wore her trademark blonde hair up in a chic chignon. The opera singer gave HELLO! the lowdown on being a mum and the one thing she has been forgetting to do! Long gone are the days when she would spend a while getting ready for a posh event: "I don't have as long to get ready as I've now got a four month old at home. He's adorable and super cute," she gushed. Remarking on the fact that having two children has indeed turned her world upside down, she said: "Having two, it's very different as you don't have time for yourself! I was just saying earlier that all my plans today have been super organised." Katherine is in great company; the Duchess of Cambridge has said similar. During her visit to New Delhi, India, to attend a garden party for the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016, the then mother-of-two was asked by fellow guest, Prof BulBul Dhar-James, how she lost her baby weight so quickly. Kate simply replied: "I am running after my kids."

The 38-year-old added: "And I'm suddenly starving! I just realised that I haven't eaten anything! As Mums, we put ourselves last and yes, I need to go and eat something!" She chuckled.

At home with Katherine Jenkins

Speaking about the star-studded night out at the Tate Modern for the glittering event, the Welsh-born star said: “It’s always such a fun awards, I’ve been here few times.

There's always really great fashion and I'm so excited to see what everyone is wearing!" She also showed some deep affection for her husband Andrew Levitas and remarked on how well he has taken to fatherhood. "I have to say that my husband is my man of the year right now because he’s such a good dad to my little one, so he gets my vote!"

