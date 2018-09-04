Katherine Jenkins' chic navy pencil skirt is a Marks & Spencer bargain! The opera singer loves a high street steal…

Katherine Jenkins appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday morning and we picked up on a) how fresh she looked despite the early start, and b) her fabulous pencil skirt. The opera singer decided to opt for a navy blue hue head-to-toe – in the form of a dark shirt and sleekest of skirts. Despite having a tailored, designer-style edge - the skirt was from high street mecca Marks & Spencer and cost a purse-friendly £35. As part of the brand's M&S Collection range, it is also available in a fresh pale lavender shade and also classic black and has three statement buttons at the hip. Ideal for the office, it would give your shape that illusive hourglass silhouette. The mother-of-two added navy blue velvet heels and wore her famous hair pulled back in simple ponytail with fresh makeup highlighting her pretty features.

Katherine is in the navy in her latest outfit

The blonde beauty was on the cover of Event Magazine at the weekend and wore a chic white suit from Massimo Dutti. Her look was put together by Angie Smith – Holly Willoughby's number one stylist.

£35, Marks & Spencer

The singer uses Angie for her professional wardrobe – and in particular her red-carpet looks. The stylist has a huge list of celebrities she is working with right now and we love seeing what ensembles she comes up with next for her clients.

The welsh-born star gave birth to her second child, Xander Robert Selwyn Levitas in April, a little brother to daughter Aaliyah.

She announced the wonderful news on Instagram, explaining "Andrew, Aaliyah and I are proud to announce the arrival of our gorgeous son Xander Robert Selwyn Levitas. His middle names honour our late fathers who live on in our little “Defender of men (meaning of Xander)." She continued: "Our family, our homes and our hearts could not be more full of love & we are incredibly grateful for the gift of being parents to these beautiful children."

