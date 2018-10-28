Former Strictly winner Kara Tointon reveals exciting engagement news ahead of baby's arrival What lovely news!

In an exclusive shoot and interview with HELLO!, Kara Tointon talks for the first time about her pregnancy and reveals her engagement to partner Marius Jensen. "It is an incredible time," the 35-year-old stage and TV star, who is due on 22 November, tells the magazine, as the couple invite HELLO! into their West London home. "It is the biggest life-changing moment when you have this little human being coming into your life that you are yet to meet. I can’t wait for motherhood and all the challenges it will bring." Of looking forward to first-time motherhood in her mid-thirties, Kara reveals: "For me it was always about meeting the person that you know is the one you want to share this experience with. Marius and I said: ‘If it happens, we are ready, but we won’t plan,' and then it happened quite quickly. For me, this is the perfect age."

Newly-engaged Kara and Marius are expecting their first child in November

The former Strictly winner and actress also reveals that 34-year-old Marius, a Norwegian-born chiropractor, proposed in March with a beautiful vintage ruby-and-diamond Bavarian engagement ring. "I had planned for a big proposal on the beach in India on holiday but I am not very good at keeping secrets. I’m someone who gives people their Christmas presents a week early… and so instead it just happened here at home, one Sunday morning, the week before we went away," he says.

Kara takes up the story: "We were having a lie-in and I had no idea he was planning to propose. It was so perfect as I am not someone who likes big moments, and it was just very Marius – He says it as he feels it. It was very lovely, very relaxed." She credits her partner Marius and his Jensen Method of training for helping her maintain her fitness during pregnancy. "I was amazed how it targeted areas quicker, so it was much more effective for me than an hour in the gym."

