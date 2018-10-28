Mike Tindall finally reveals what Mia was holding in Princess Eugenie's wedding photos Mia was one of the bridesmaids at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding

After Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's official royal wedding photos were released, eagle-eyed fans noticed that bridesmaid Mia Tindall was holding onto something very tightly as she posed for the pictures. The four-year-old daughter of Mike and Zara Tindall stole the show with her deadpan expression, and many took to guessing what the object in her hand was, with suggestions ranging from a mushroom to an inhaler. And two weeks on, Mia's dad has revealed all. Mike told the Daily Mail she was holding a squidgy toy on the big day. He said: "She wanted to go down the aisle with it, but I took it off her and put it in my pocket. I said: 'I'll give it back to you after.' I didn’t even think about the pictures."

Mia Tindall was holding a squidy toy that Mike had taken away before she walked down the aisle

Mia looked adorable throughout her special role at Eugenie's wedding, as she joined fellow bridesmaids; cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips, second cousin Princess Charlotte, Maud Windsor and Teddy Williams – the eldest daughter of Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, as well as pageboys Prince George and Louis de Givenchy. Mia's proud parents watched on from their pew at St George's Chapel, where they were joined by Eugenie's family, including Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie, the Queen and Prince Philip, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Mia made up the minature bridal party on Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's special day

It's been an exciting year for Mia, who became a big sister earlier in the year. Zara and Mike welcomed second daughter Lena in June, and Mike has since spoken out about their new addition, and how Mia has coped with having a sibling. He told HELLO! a month after Lena's arrival that his first-born loves being a big sister. "She is very happy to a big sister, she is happy about that," he said, adding of his baby daughter: "We're doing alright at the moment. We've had a couple of bad nights with her but otherwise she has started off strong."

