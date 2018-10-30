Hilary Duff reveals her daughter's unique name Do you like their choice of name?

Hilary Duff and her boyfriend Matthew Koma have welcomed a baby girl! Sharing a snap of herself with Matthew cradling their newborn daughter on Instagram, she captioned the post: "Banks Violet Bair. This little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic." Fans were quick to gush over the bouncing baby girl, with one person writing: "Aww she's just divine. Congratulations to your little family. It's magical having a baby at home." Another person added: "Congratulations to you both and your family."

Hilary and Matthew called their daughter Banks

The mum-of-two, who also has a six-year-old son with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, also shared photos of baby Banks on her Instagram Stories, showing the newborn swaddled in a baby blanket. Matthew shared the same photo on Instagram, writing: "Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family... Cloud ten."

Loading the player...

READ: Hilary Duff shares bathing suit pic of her 'flaws' to empower women

Hilary has regularly shared photos of her pregnancy journey, and previously posted a snap of herself with her sister, writing: "Don't know how I missed #nationaldaughterday but here I am with my beautiful sissy and my little thumping daughter still cooking. I feel so blessed to have my son and now to have the gift of a daughter! I don’t know what I possibly did so right!" She also shared a body positive snap of herself wearing shorts and a crop top while showing her pregnant tummy, and wrote: "Man… pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless... this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special. Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on."

READ: Hilary Duff designs her own range of glasses named after iconic women