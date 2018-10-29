Aldi launches its top 10 children's toys for Christmas – and they're all under £70 Start your Christmas shopping early!

With Christmas now less than two months away, shoppers can get a head start on their shopping for the holiday season with a new range of bargain toys at Aldi. The budget supermarket has released its top ten children’s toys for 2018, and best of all - they all cost under £70.

Children of all ages will be adding these toys to their letters to Santa, and would surely be thrilled to find any one of them under the Christmas tree. Some of the amazing toys include a wooden kitchen – a steal at £29.99 – and a wooden shop that doubles up as a theatre, giving them hours of fun.

Aldi's wooden kitchen costs £29.99

The most expensive toy in the collection is an electric scooter (£69.99), but parents and families can snap up LEGO toys and other fun games for as little as £6.99, making it ideal for shoppers on a budget this Christmas.

Argos previously declared 2018 as the "year of the unicorn", and it appears Aldi believe it to be too, as a wooden rocking horse/ unicorn features in its top ten predictions of the most popular toys this Christmas. But parents will also be happy to see more traditional toys that encourage imaginative play making a comeback, as opposed to high-tech gadgets, with lots of fun wooden toys including a classic dolls house making the top ten. The toys are all available in stores and online in the supermarket’s toy shop now while stocks last.

Traditional wooden toys are making a comeback for 2018

Aldi’s top 10 toys predictions 2018 are:

Wooden Kitchen (£29.99) Electric Scooter (£69.99) Wooden Playshop/Theatre (£29.99) Fur Real Toys (£19.99) Wooden Dolls House (£29.99) LEGO (£99) Barbie (£14.99) Rocking Horse (or Unicorn) (£29.99) Hatchimal Owlicorn (£299) Teepee (£39.99)

