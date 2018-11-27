Lisa Riley delights fans after sharing cute photo of new family member This is adorable!

Lisa Riley has had a big year of changes, most recently deciding to go back to Emmerdale after a 16-year break. And it isn’t just Lisa's professional life that has been full of excitement, but her personal life too. Recently, the Loose Women panellist became an aunty for the third time with the arrival of her brother's daughter Everlyn, and this week she proudly shared a new photo of her niece on Instagram. Little Everlyn looked adorable wrapped up warm in a pink puffa jacket as she lay on the sofa in her home. In the caption, Lisa wrote: "Here she is...My beautiful niece Everlyn....cosy, toasty and warm and ready for the day ahead...we can now certainly say that she is “SMILY RILEY” a photograph like this, brings so much joy to me!!! Look at her cheeky smile. LOVE HER SO MUCH!! #family #proudaunty#everlyn #niece #cosy #pretty #cute massive respect and love to my brother and sister-in-law Liam and Nat for creating the perfect family."

Lisa Riley proudly showed off a photo of her baby niece

Fans were quick to comment on the cute post, with one writing: "Oh Lisa, she is just so gorgeous," while another said: "She has a fabulous smile – just like her auntie Lisa!" A third added: "I can feel the joy in your heart for that little girl Lisa!" Lisa is also a doting aunt to Everlyn's big brothers Jake and Josh. Lisa's brother Liam and his wife Natalie welcomed baby Everlyn in October, and at the time Lisa announced her arrival in a gushing social media post, where she revealed that the little girl was named after her late mum Cath, with her full name being Everlyn Catherine Riley. Lisa's mum sadly passed away from breast cancer in 2012.

Lisa revealed her engagement at the start of the year

Lisa – who is engaged to long-term boyfriend Al – has previously opened up about just how important her family is to her, and revealed that she will be making sure that her nephews have special roles in her wedding. Speaking to HELLO! during a Facebook Live interview, Lisa said: "I would want Jakey and Josh looking really funky [on my wedding day]."

