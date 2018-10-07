Lisa Riley shares happy baby news in emotional post What lovely news for Lisa and her family!

Loose Women panellist Lisa Riley has been inundated with congratulation messages from her fans after she revealed some very happy news on Instagram. The former Emmerdale actress has become an aunty to her first niece after her brother Liam and sister-in-law Natalie welcomed their third baby. Lisa is a doting aunt to the couple's two sons Jake and Joshua, and was delighted with the new arrival. Posting a photograph of her cuddling baby Everlyn, Lisa paid tribute to the newborn, and revealed that her full name, Everlyn Catherine Riley was after her late mum Cath, who sadly passed away from breast cancer in 2012.

Lisa Riley with her baby niece

Lisa wrote: "HONESTLY could not be happier if I tried....can I please welcome my beautiful new niece into the world Everlyn Catherine Riley (named after my beloved mum) born this morning at 9.28am mum and baby are REALLY well....Aunty is STILL crying!!! Congratulations to my brother Liam sister-in-law Nat and gorgeous nephews Jakey and Joshua!!! Welcome to our family where you will be loved more and more each and every day now and for always. #newbaby #family #proud #love." Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Such wonderful news! So beautiful. Lots of precious cuddles, family is so preciously," while another said: "Congratulations to you all, what a beautiful name they have chosen." A third added: "Omg, how gorgeous!"

MORE: Lisa Riley opens up about her mum's heartbreaking death - and how it changed her life

The Loose Women panellist is now a proud aunty to three children

The former You've Been Framed presenter was overwhelmed with all the kind messages she received after announcing her niece's arrival, and later posted a second picture with baby Everlyn and her nephews to thank everyone for their well-wishes. She wrote: "Want to say the most MASSIVE thank you to you all who have sent the most BEAUTIFUL messages, cards, flowers,gifts for our families DIVINE new bundle of joy Everlyn Catherine, who was born Wednesday morning. Your messages have been so kind and heart felt. To have my beloved nephews and now my new niece makes me feel rich in my heart and that’s PRICELESS!!! So lucky to have my family who mean the absolute world to me!!! Time is the best!!! #family #nephew #niece#blessed #happy #rich."

READ: Lisa Riley opens up about her dream wedding

Lisa – who is engaged to long-term boyfriend Al – has previously opened up about just how important her family is to her, and revealed that she will be making sure that her nephews have special roles in her wedding. Speaking to HELLO! during a Facebook Live interview, Lisa said: "I would want Jakey and Josh looking really funky [on my wedding day]."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.