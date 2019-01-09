Fearne Cotton looks identical to her mum as she marks special anniversary Seeing double?

Fearne Cotton took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate her mum and dad's 42nd wedding anniversary, and shared a gorgeous photo of the pair on their wedding day. And at first glance, fans mistook Fearne's mum, Lyn, for the TV presenter due to their strong resemblance. The happy couple were pictured with beaming smiles while signing the marriage register, and Fearne wrote next to it: "Well done to these two for staying married for 42 years! Love you Ma and Pa." One follower wrote in the comments section: "Wow you look so like your mum, I thought that was you for a second," while another said: "Oh wow, you look so like your mum." A third added: "Wow! First look I thought that was you. absolutely beautiful."

The Quiet author is the oldest child of Mick and Lyn, and also has a younger brother named Jamie. Mick works as a sign writer, while her mum is an alternative therapist. They are both incredibly supportive of Fearne's successful TV and writing career, and often feature in photos posted across the star's social media platforms. Fearne is just as close to her husband Jesse Wood's famous family too. The couple share children Rex, four, and Honey, three, and last summer took their son to his first Rolling Stones concert to see his granddad and Jesse's father Ronnie Wood live in action. Also joining them were Fearne's mum, and Jesse's two children from his first marriage, Arthur, 16, and Lola, 14, and it looked like it was a night to remember!

The TV star has just released her latest book, Quiet

Fearne and her family live in Richmond, and when she isn’t working she enjoys spending time playing with her children, with favourite activities including drawing, making healthy baked goods and yoga. Since becoming a mum, Fearne has focused her career around her children, and has written several children's books, including Yoga Babies, and follow up title Hungry Babies. The star also has a clothing range for Boots Mini Club, and often uses her Rex and Honey as inspiration behind the designs.

