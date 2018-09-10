Fearne Cotton reveals cheeky trick son played on their neighbours Cheeky boy!

Fearne Cotton's son Rex is growing up to be a little rascal! The radio presenter shared a hilarious post on Twitter, showing just how naughty her little boy was over the weekend. Fearne, who shares five-year-old Rex with husband Jesse Wood, tweeted: "My son just secretly leant over the garden wall and told our neighbours that it was HIS birthday (it's actually his sisters) and they've gone out and bought him a present!"

Fellow parents could relate to the funny incident and started sharing their own stories. One replied: "Ha ha ha, brilliant. My daughter went as far as sending out invites... I never knew anything about it until her friends started turning up dressed in their finest clothes laden with gifts...." Another fan wrote: "When I was four I told all the kids I was having a birthday party on Sat… and I wasn't having one. My mum had to turn them all away. I was so upset to watch my presents disappear down the driveway."

Fearne occasionally shares photos of her young children Rex and Honey, who has just turned three, although she tends to keep their faces hidden to protect their privacy. Over the weekend, the 37-year-old gave fans a glimpse of how she and husband Jesse were celebrating their daughter's birthday. Fearne uploaded an Instagram photo of Jesse putting together a new bicycle and captioned it: "Trying to build Honey's bike before her birthday tomorrow! Wishing he could just watch the football!"

Fearne tends to keep her children's faces hidden from view

The doting mother-of-two also paid tribute to her little girl, sharing a photo of Honey from behind and writing: "Happy birthday to my ginger queen. This hilarious, cat loving, heavenly dream babe turns 3 today!" Honey shares her birthday with her famous godfather Gok Wan, who Fearne also gave a nod to in another post. "Also happy birthday to Honey's exceptional God Father @therealgokwan. We love you so much darling friend," she wrote.

