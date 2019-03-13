EastEnders star Lacey Turner gives heartbreaking interview about suffering two miscarriages The soap star is now pregnant

EastEnders actress Lacey Turner, famed for playing Stacey Fowler in the BBC soap, has opened up about suffering two miscarriages in an emotional interview on This Morning. Appearing on the sofa on Wednesday's episode, the soap star also spoke about her new pregnancy with husband Matt Kay. "We couldn't believe it, we got the positive pregnancy test and you start thinking about names and this, that and the other," she recalled, adding she first fell pregnant a month after her wedding. "We got to seven weeks and sadly lost it. It was heartbreaking, my whole world just sort of crumbled. I couldn't understand it really."

Lacey Turner spoke of her pregnancy on This Morning

"I didn't know anybody who had been through this," she added. "I didn't know why I'd felt so sad about something I'd never met… it was a really confusing time. And I thought, 'What did I do?'" When asked if she blamed herself, Lacey - who is thought to be around five months pregnant - replied: "Yeah, you sort of think, 'Was my steak not cooked properly?' or 'Did I lift a box?' You drive yourself insane with something you might have done."

On her second pregnancy in March 2018, Lacey admitted how the same situation happened at the seven-week mark. "We were lucky enough to explore why this was happening to us," she explained. "We had tests, but on paper, all was normal. There was nothing wrong, which was even more frustrating. And yes, we were really nervous about trying again. But you have to say to yourself, 'We really want this', and we tried and tried and we were getting nowhere. And after eighteen months, still nothing. And I got to a point thinking, 'I don't know if this is going to happen for us'."

She also stressed how hard it was for a man to go through it too. "Matt would say to me that he feels helpless and ask, 'What can I do?' He was going through his own feelings about it," the TV star shared. "As time went on I was able to be more open about it and he was able to me more positive when I was trying to be more realistic. It's hard and a lot of people forget about the man in that situation but they are going through exactly the same thing, it's just not their body." On finally falling pregnant, Lacey admitted: "Well I sort of ignored it until I was about ten weeks… I thought maybe that will work! I got to seven, then eight weeks, and I thought, 'Don't get excited'...but I would still say to my mum, 'Don't talk about it' and it wasn't until I got to about 20 weeks that I thought, 'Maybe we are going to have a baby.'"

Although Lacey revealed she did still have a scare. "I got to seven weeks and a similar sort of thing started happening, I could recognise the signs," she continued. "I had cramping and bleeding and I just sat on the couch and cried. But I went to an [early scan] the next day and it had a heartbeat! I was crying all the way there in my car, but the doctor said my progesterone levels had dropped, but there was nothing wrong with my progesterone levels two days before, so they gave me progesterone pessaries, and that is what I believe saved our baby." She added: "I think they give that to IVF patients but not everybody will sort of prescribe it for people that suffer with miscarriages."

