EastEnders star Lacey Turner and husband Matt Kay celebrate something very special

Happy anniversary to Lacey Turner and her husband Matt Kay! The couple are celebrating their first wedding anniversary, and to mark the special occasion, the EastEnders star took to Instagram to post a sweet picture of her partner. "Happy one year my love! Easiest decision I've ever made," the actress wrote in the caption. Lacey, who is famous for playing the feisty Stacey Fowler in the BBC soap, tied the knot with her childhood sweetheart at an exclusive resort in the north of Ibiza in September 2017.

The star's former co-star Aaron Sidwell was quick to post a comment, saying: "Can't believe it's been a year already! Happy anniversary guys." One fan wrote: "Happy Anniversary! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness." Another added: "Congratulations to you both! You're one of my favourite actresses ever, you're amazing." A fourth post read: "Oh my god!! That would definitely be a VERY easy decision. He's stunning."

Lacey, 30, announced her engagement to Matt in September 2016. Matt, who owns a barber business, popped the question during a romantic break in Venice, and later shared a photo taken minutes after he had proposed. The image showed the star looking visibly stunned while proudly showing off her beautiful new diamond ring. "She said yes! Ooooosssshhhhhh #fiance @laceyturner," he captioned the image.

The brunette beauty is one of the most celebrated actresses in soap, having won an impressive 31 prizes over the years - including six British Soap awards and four NTA gongs. However, Lacey isn't the only famous one in her family since soaps fans will recognise her younger sister, Daisy, from Hollyoaks, in which she played Jenny Houston for six months. The 28-year-old's character was famously murdered by serial killer Silas Blissett in 2011. Their youngest sister Lily Harvey has also landed a role on the small screen; she played Shenice, the daughter of Kat Slater's friend Martina.

