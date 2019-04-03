Baby names for Duchess Meghan! Top 5 most popular Disney names in UK revealed It's the Circle of Life…

We love a good Disney film. The classic stories, the beautiful dresses, the catchy songs! Remakes of Dumbo, Aladdin and The Lion King are all heading for our screens in 2019 too, so it's no surprise that parents are increasingly looking to these much-loved movies for a touch of baby naming inspiration. Website playlikemum.com looked at the UK baby records to discover the most popular Disney-inspired names and, incredibly, just over 17,000 children have been named after Disney characters since 1996. Eight out of the top ten Disney names were given to girls and only three of the 35 names belonged to villains. We love a goody.

So which are the top five Disney baby names? At number one it's – surprise surprise – Elsa. Yes, the fabulous Frozen princess gets the top spot. In at number two is Tiana from The Princess and the Frog. At three is Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, while the number four spot is Belle of Beauty and the Beast. Old favourite Minnie came in at number five.

The top 10 most popular Disney names for babies in the UK

Others making the top ten are Woody, Winnie, Olaf (yet to meet an Olaf), Giselle and Ursula. Some surprising additions to the 35-long list are Bambi, Genie, Buzz and Snow and there are some adorable names in there too like Boo, Lilo and Nemo. Nineteen babies in the UK have actually been called Disney.

These Disney-inspired names have grown in popularity over the years, with 1,775 born in 2017 compared to just 188 in 1996. That's quite an increase.

We wonder if Duchess Meghan will break with royal tradition and opt for a Disney name for her first child. We can see it now… Princess Nala, Prince Hercules, Princess Esmerelda, Prince Marlin. This is fun…

