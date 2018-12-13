Beth Tweddle is pregnant - see the gymnast's adorable annoucement The retired gymnast shared her happy news on social media

A huge congratulations to Beth Tweddle and her husband Andy Allen! The couple are expecting their first baby in May 2019 and we couldn't be happier for them. Former three-time world champion gymnast Beth shared the happy news on her Instagram page on Wednesday, revealing: "Really excited to share the news that Andy and I are expecting our first child in May 2019." Beth's surprise message was posted next to a festive photo of a Christmas tree with a blackboard resting beside it. Below a union jack flag was written: "Our greatest gift is due to be unwrapped May 2019."

Beth's followers rushed to congratulate her, with one posting: "That's amazing news Beth Congratulations to you both X." A second told the athlete: "Congratulations, very pleased for you both. Lovely Christmas news." Another said: "Congratulations that’s amazing!!" While one fan commented: "Really get news! May is a great month for birthdays." And Beth is expecting her first child around the same time as the Duchess of Sussex which makes spring 2019 a doubly exciting time.

The lovely news comes after a hard couple of years for the star, who suffered a terrifying accident while filming Channel 4's The Jump back in early 2016. Beth was airlifted from a ski slope in Austria after she crashed into a barrier while practising a jump, breaking her neck. She needed emergency surgery and is thankfully now recovered.

In a past interview with HELLO!, she revealed the impact the accident had had on her relationship: "If anything, the accident has brought us closer together,” said Beth. “When I first went into a hotel in Austria, before I was able to fly home, I’d have to ask him to wash and dry my hair. “It’s not the sort of thing you normally ask your boyfriend, ‘Can you cook my tea? Can you dress me?’ But we can laugh about it now.”

Beth and Andy met at a charity event through mutual friend Christine Kearns in 2013. Their relationship blossomed and they got engaged in Brazil in September 2016. Andy got down on one knee and presented Beth with a diamond solitaire following Beth's stint as a BBC commentator for the Rio Olympics.

She said: "I was totally shocked! I knew he was the one for me, but I had absolutely no inkling of what he was planning to do, or that he'd been brought a diamond ring with him to Rio. It was a moment I will never forget."

