Emma Willis shares very rare photo of daughter Trixie on her birthday

Emma Willis shares three children with husband Matt, and the celebrity couple are very protective of their family's privacy. As a result, fans rarely see photos of their kids, but on Saturday The Voice UK host couldn't resist posting some sweet pictures from their youngest child Trixie's third birthday party. The celebration was Paw Patrol themed, and attended by guests including Giovanna Fletcher her three children. In one photo, Emma was pictured holding Trixie – who wasn't so keen on seeing the Paw Patrol characters in real life form. Emma captioned the picture: "Happy birthday to our little fire cracker Trixie, 3 today and an absolute boss already... Paw patrol, her fave thing in the world, but she wouldn’t go anywhere near them. More hugs for me though."

Emma Willis celebrated her daughter's third birthday

Emma and Matt are also parents to daughter Isabelle, ten, and seven-year-old Ace. The family recently returned to the UK after spending the Easter holidays in Florida. During their stay, they visited Disneyland and Universal Studios, as well as meeting up with their good friends Giovanna and Tom Fletcher, who had also gone away at the same time.

Emma previously revealed that she was inspired by her own mum to have three children to mirror her own family growing up. She told Loose Women when talking about her decision to have a third child: "It was all lovely. We were sleeping again. They got on brilliantly and we had a lovely little even number. But then I was getting to 40 and my mum was 40 when she had my sister and it was her third and I probably thought I'd be the same because I'm obsessed with my mum. She's amazing."

And while there is no doubt that they are doting parents, Emma and Matt also make sure to spend quality time together just the two of them. Matt told HELLO! that he even managed to make Emma cry following his sweet romantic gesture on her birthday. The Busted singer said: "I flew back from tour to surprise my wife! I had one day off in Hamburg. We were in Germany somewhere and we were travelling. We were on tour… but I finished the gig and flew home because it was her birthday, so I surprised her on her birthday and took her out for dinner." Matt then joked: "I was a superstar, I tell you! She was crying, she was a mess!"

