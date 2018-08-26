Emma Willis is a doting mum in rare photo with her three children during family outing The TV presenter shares three children with husband Matt Willis

Emma Willis and her husband Matt – just like many other celebrities – have decided to keep their children out of the spotlight until they are old enough to decide for themselves. And while they rarely share photos of them at all, fans were delighted when Matt recently uploaded a candid picture of his wife and all three of their children onto his Instagram account. In the photo, Emma was seen walking towards The Grove Hotel in London, as their toddler Trixie-Grace walked besides her while helping to carry a shopping bag, and the couple's eldest two children, seven-year-old Ace and nine-year-old Isabelle, were pictured to the right of her.

Emma Willis with all three of her children

"Perfect family day today. Feeling @thegrovehotel big time!" Matt captioned the image. Fans were quick to comment, with many observing just how much their children had grown. "They are already so tall! How old are they now," one wrote, while another said "With how hard you both work it is lovely to see you share special real times as a family. family goals right there." A third added: "Goodness your kids have grown!" Emma and Matt recently took their children off to Ibiza over the summer holidays. In another rare family photo posted on Emma's Instagram account, the doting mum was pictured on the beach with her brood, looking as stylish as ever dressed in a yellow bikini and trilby hat.

Loading the player...

The TV presenter revealed how she balances her work and family life

Emma previously revealed that she was inspired by her own mum to have three children to mirror her own family growing up. She told Loose Women when talking about her decision to have a third child: "It was all lovely. We were sleeping again. They got on brilliantly and we had a lovely little even number. But then I was getting to 40 and my mum was 40 when she had my sister and it was her third and I probably thought I'd be the same because I'm obsessed with my mum. She's amazing."

The TV presenter often shares snippets of her family life on social media

And while there is no doubt that they are doting parents, Emma and Matt also make sure to spend quality time together just the two of them. Matt told HELLO! that he even managed to make Emma cry following his sweet romantic gesture on her birthday last year. The Busted singer said: "I flew back from tour to surprise my wife! I had one day off in Hamburg. We were in Germany somewhere and we were travelling. We were on tour… but I finished the gig and flew home because it was her birthday, so I surprised her on her birthday and took her out for dinner." Matt then joked: "I was a superstar, I tell you! She was crying, she was a mess!"

