Rachel Riley shows off her baby bump in her 'happy place' The couple will welcome their first child in December

Countdown star Rachel Riley, who is expecting her first child with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev. has taken to Twitter to share a snap of her blossoming baby bump with her followers.

The 32-year-old maths whizz posted the picture of herself in her "happy place" eating food with a dog on her lap on Sunday evening. The mother-to-be captioned the adorable snap: "Bump, food, random dog to cuddle. That’s my kind of happy place. Much needed. Fans were quick to praise the blonde beauty, with one writing: "Looking great Rachel" and another stating: "You look beautiful and radiant Rachel, pregnancy clearly suits you."

Bump, food, random dog to cuddle. That’s my kind of happy place. Much needed 💕🐣🥗🐶 #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/PFt72U7DZI — Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) August 4, 2019

Rachel announced her pregnancy in May

The picture comes just months after the parents-to-be tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas in June. The Countdown star announced the happy news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the newlyweds with the caption: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev… we both said yes!"

Rachel and Pasha married in June

Rachel announced her pregnancy news in the form of a conundrum on her Instagram and Twitter in May. The television star stood next to the famous countdown board with the conundrum RTINYMATE (an anagram of maternity) next to her, captioning the picture: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you...you have till December to work it out!" Strictly stars were quick to wish the pair congratulations, with Strictly 2018 winner Stacey Dooley tweeting "congrats!!!"

