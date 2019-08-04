Myleene Klass welcomes baby boy – see the adorable first photo Congratulations to Myleene and her boyfriend Simon Motson

Myleene Klass has announced the birth of their first child with Simon Motson, a baby boy. The singer confirmed the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday, with the former Hear'Say member sharing a picture of his tiny hand clutching her hand. She didn't reveal his name or any details of the birth, simply captioning the picture with his birth date: "01.08.19."

Myleene shared the adorable photo of her third child to Instagram on Sunday

Although this baby is her first child with boyfriend Simon Motson, the pair both already have two children from previous relationships. The model's two beautiful daughters, Hero, eight and Ava, 11, are from her previous marriage with Graham Quinn. The radio host has been dating fashion PR Simon for over three years, with their relationship kept largely out of the public spotlight.

This is the first boy for the star

The exciting news comes after an exclusive interview with HELLO! in March where the Classic FM and Smooth Radio presenter explained that their new bundle of joy will complete the family: "We look at them all and think how did we plan this?! There are going to be seven of us now which is a lot!" The doting mother added: "We have come through so much as a family and to think that this is another chapter I had never planned on writing is just magical."

Myleene also confessed that she never thought she would fall in love again, after her first husband left her just six months into their marriage: "Since the day we met, Sim has been incredible. Not in a million years could I have ever imagined this would happen. I never imagined there was a person out there like them." And she said she wouldn’t rule out remarrying again, confessing: "I am an old fashioned girl and if we did that it would be more for the children."

Myleene and Simon have been dating for just over three years

Myleene also revealed that her daughters were so excited about the new arrival, they have even started a list of suggested names for the baby. "Everyone in the family decided to call the baby Snoop as the working title," she shared. "Our children have a list of names up at home. One of them said if it’s a boy they want us to call him Jason Derulo!"

The musician shared the pregnancy announcement in February, posting a beautiful snap standing in her underwear while cradling her bump. The photo was simply captioned with a heart, and the star was congratulated by fans and famous friends including Vicky Pattison.

