Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom expecting third baby – find out the gender

Congratulations are in order for Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom – who have confirmed they are expecting baby number three! The boxer and Faryal, who are already parents to daughters Lamaisah and Alayna, revealed the news in a sweet gender reveal video they posted to Instagram on Wednesday evening – and naturally, the theme of the party was boxing.

In the clip, the 28-year-old said: "Guys, we're having our third child and we're so excited and nervous at the same time. He or she? What will baby Khan be?" Former I'm A Celebrity star Amir, 32, adds: "I’m going to punch the balloon to see what the gender is". Using a giant boxing glove, Amir then wallops a huge balloon which explodes and showers them with… blue confetti! Clearly delighted, Amir shouted: "Oh wow, it's a boy." The couple can then be seen embracing each other after Faryal appears to burst into tears of joy over the news.

The couple are expecting their first son

Fans were equally as delighted for the couple, who married in May 2013 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, with one commenting: "Oh my goodness I can’t stop watching this. I’m seriously so happy for you guys. I already love your adorable family MashAllah and I can’t wait for it to get bigger and better." Another said: "Gave me goosebumps. A massive congratulations to you both. Such an amazing feeling. I cried and was so happy when I found out I was having a boy after having 2 girls congrats again." And a third fan gushed: "Watched it ten times, very happy for you, tons of congrats, best wishes, and prayers on the way for you. Stay blessed."

The couple shared two daughters already

Amir and Faryal started dating eight years ago, announcing their engagement back in 2012. They welcomed their first daughter together, Lamaisah, in 2014, before introducing little Alayna in 2018. They briefly split last year before reconciling shortly after. Congratulations again!

