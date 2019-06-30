Exclusive: Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom opens up about how her marriage is stronger than ever This is what she had to say...

Boxer Amir Khan's wife Faryal has spoken exclusively to HELLO! magazine about how her marriage is stronger than ever. In the interview, Faryal says that her husband was totally transformed after the birth of their second daughter, Alayna, who has just celebrated her first birthday. "I honestly can’t believe how much Amir has changed over the years," she told. Hello!, who exclusively covered their 2013 weddings in New York and the UK. "My daughter Alayna is a special child. After I gave birth to her, a few months later my husband completely changed. It was like a miracle. She was a miracle child. He’s always home, never goes out, loves the girls to bits… I now have to beg him to leave the house. He always wants us around. We work like a team and it feels great because the love grows. I can notice Amir must have realised how much effort I put in him and my kids to save our marriage, to make him a better person."

Faryal and Amir Khan are stronger than ever

And she says their relationship is stronger than ever. "I remember my marriage a few years ago and it makes me upset," she says, candidly, of their much-publicised struggles. "I never gave up. I fought for my marriage, for my children’s sake and today I can’t be happier. Amir was always a very caring husband, always had my back, but being a young boxer with so much fame made things so hard for us. And I was so young. Moving away from home, having a child so young… it was all too much."

Alayna, the couple’s youngest child, recently had a rainforest-themed party complete with life-sized palm trees, swinging monkeys and a four-tier cheetah- and zebra-print cake. "Alayna is super-wild – she loves animals and she loves to party," she told Hello!. "I planned this all in the space of three months. I was driving myself crazy. But everything we do is for our children, all our earnings are for them… so why not?Amir always tells me to go out for our children, he always says he works so hard for their happiness."

