Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is his exact mini-me in rare photo He's a carbon copy

Like father, like son! Briana Jungwirth has posted the cutest photo of her son Freddie, who she shares with Louis Tomlinson, and her fans are adamant that the little boy is identical to his famous dad. In the snap, three-year-old Freddie sported a cheeky expression, mischievously smiling at the camera as he lay in bed. He was joined by the family's pet pooch, who was also tucked under the covers. "Did someone say nap time?" Briana captioned the adorable snap.

Louis' sister Lottie Tomlinson was one of the thousands to reply to the post, as she wrote "Omg baby boy" accompanied by a heart-eyed emoji. "This kid looks so much like Louis, the resemblance is soooo strong," one fan replied, while another agreed: "That's like literally tiny Louis." "He looks 100% like louis omg" and "he is just a blonde louis" were some of the other comments.

Briana Jungwirth posted this adorable photo of Freddie

The singer dated Briana for a short period in 2015. The personal stylist fell pregnant and in August, after weeks of speculation, Louis confirmed that he was expecting a child with his former flame. The pair welcomed Freddie in January 2016, with the One Direction singer confirming on Twitter: "I'm pleased to say my baby son was born yesterday. He is healthy and pretty amazing. I'm very happy."

MORE: See the best photos from Princess Charlotte's first day of school

The new father followed it up with a photo on Instagram, showing himself shirtless and cradling his tiny son to his chest. "Meet my little lad Freddie," he captioned it.

Louis and Briana briefly dated in 2015

MORE: Celebrity children go back to school - see the cute snaps!

Louis, 27, has opened up about fatherhood on rare occasions. During an appearance as a guest judge on America's Got Talent, the Miss You singer revealed: "I didn't think I'd be having a kid at this age, but it is incredible." The musician, who is also a talented footballer, added that he would love Freddie to enjoy playing football. "If he wants to, of course. I could coach him! He can do whatever he wants to do. He can try sport and if that doesn't work, do music!" he said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.