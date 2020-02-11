Drew Barrymore tends to keep her family life out of the spotlight, but on Tuesday the Santa Clarita Diet actress delighted fans by sharing a sweet video on Instagram that featured her daughter Frankie. In the footage, Frankie was sitting on her mum – who was lying on a yoga mat - while listening to life lessons about wellness. Drew told her daughter: "Don't get me wrong girl, my core before I ever met you was never that great anyway. It's not like I had this amazing body and then I had kids. I was never strong in my core, that's why I'm getting help. I'm learning what my pelvic floor is. Like hi pelvic floor, my name is Drew. I'm in my forties, it's really nice to meet you."

Drew Barrymore shared the sweetest video with her daughter Frankie

In the caption of the video, Drew explained that for wellness week she was going to be honest with both her children and social media followers by celebrating both her triumphs and challenges. She wrote: "After a big week of rad food, how do we balance? Oh that elusive woman named 'balance' and how she evades us sometimes. But! To harness wellness, I want to promote it in several forms. What is wellness? What is our genetics? What is our lifestyle and priorities? I kick off talking to my daughter Frankie and I am keeping very real with her! As I will be with you all week long! Let the games begin! And let's celebrate our challenges as well as our triumphs. Pelvic floor therapy is what I had to engage in to jump start my new life in the wellness space."

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker reveals perfect day off work that royals would approve of

Drew is also a doting mum to daughter Frankie

Fans adored watching the video, and many were quick to comment on Drew's relationship with her daughter. "This is just too cute. Such a great mummy," one wrote, while another added: "I love how crazy real you are with your children. Crazy respect for you." A third commented: "Drew you're so cool and you're a great mother."

Drew shares Frankie, five, and Olive, seven, with ex-husband Will Kopelman. Olive and Frankie primarily live with their father in New York, but Drew spends a lot of time with her daughters, and has enjoyed days out with them and Will, including at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Drew opened up about co-parenting while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017. She said: "I so wanted to raise kids in this ultra-traditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience. You can talk until you're blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long, and that behaviour and that example and that love and community and honesty is what's making everything feel safe for my kids."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.