Sarah Jessica Parker reveals perfect day off work that the royal family would approve of The Sex and the City actress watched The Crown on a rare day off from work

Sarah Jessica Parker is busy working alongside husband Matthew Broderick in their new Broadway show Plaza Suite, but on Monday the Sex and the City actress enjoyed a rare day off. The star spent it well in front of the television, watching The Crown for the very first time. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three shared a photo of her TV screen, and wrote: "At last. Yes what a day off is designed for. No doubt." She added that she was "besotted" with the Netflix series, and told a follower that she was trying to binge-watch the series while also catching up on life admin. The Crown has won many awards for its portrayal of the royal family. Claire Foy played a young Queen Elizabeth II for the first two series, before being replaced by Olivia Colman in series three.

Sarah Jessica Parker enjoyed watching The Crown on her day off from work

Sarah's choice of television will have had the royal seal of approval too, as many of the Queen's relatives enjoy watching the show. Princess Eugenie has previously said that she is "very proud" to watch The Crown. She told HELLO!: "It is filmed beautifully. The music is wonderful, the story is beautiful. You feel very proud to watch it. I can't speak for everyone, but that's how I felt when I watched it." The Duchess of Cornwall is also a fan, with her cousin, Ben Elliot, previously telling Vanity Fair that she had watched the series, but that she "wasn't looking forward to the bits to come".

MORE: Khloe Kardashian debuts chic bob without having to cut her hair

Sarah and husband Matthew Broderick with their three children

And while Zara Tindall has never revealed whether she actually watches The Crown, she and her husband Mike joked about who would play the Olympic equestrian in future series of the show. Chatting to JOE UK, Mike quipped about his wife: "Series 35. Jason Statham, you're welcome." On a more serious note, he said that Charlize Theron would play Zara, who added: "Or Justin Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel. Obviously, I look very similar to all of them!"

It's been an incredibly busy start to the year for Sarah, who has been spending a lot of time in Boston, where Plaza Suite is currently showing at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. The star surprised her fans on social media last week after revealing that all the actors only get a ten-minute break every hour, something which is required by actor's union. Despite the lack of time off, Sarah has been having a wonderful time, and has been sharing several photos on Instagram of her time on stage so far. After Boston, the play will come to Broadway in New York, where Sarah and Matthew live with their three children, James Wilkes, 17, and ten-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.