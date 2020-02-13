Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome third child The celebrity couple is no doubt over the moon

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have welcomed their third child. The 44-year-old singer confirmed the news on Instagram on Thursday with a sweet snap of himself holding the little baby, which arrived in January. "My Sunshine 01.30.2020," he wrote in the caption.

The couple only announced in January that they would be welcoming a third child. HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA!, who exclusively obtained photos of Anna's bump, reported that the former Russian tennis star would welcome her new addition in the near future; a younger brother or sister for the couple's two-year-old twins, Lucy and Nicholas.

Enrique shared the news on Twitter

It comes as no surprise that Anna and Enrique, 44, chose not to make a public baby announcement. They welcomed their first babies in 2017 following a pregnancy that went completely unnoticed by the world’s media. It was once again HOLA! that confirmed the news of the twins' birth, just a few days after their arrival into the world.

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have been together since 2001

While Spanish singer Enrique and Anna usually keep a low profile online, the proud mum did share a sweet video of their twins earlier this month. The adorable toddlers can be seen smiling and running outside, with the clip set to Enrique's hit 2012 track, Finally Found You. "#happynewyear," Anna captioned her post, in both English and her native Russian.

The happy couple, who met on the set of Enrique's Escape music video, have been together since 2001. Asked about the prospect of marriage back in 2017, Julio Iglesias' son told The Sun: "We're just as happy. There comes a point when you've been with someone for a certain amount of time that I believe that you are like, married. I guess the only difference is that we haven't walked down the aisle."

