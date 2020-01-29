Surprise! Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova set to welcome third baby any day now The couple are experts at keeping pregnancies under wraps!

Surprise! Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias are set to welcome their third child together. Anna, 38, has been pictured with a large baby bump, clearly in the advanced stages of her pregnancy. HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA!, who exclusively obtained the photos, reports that the former Russian tennis star will welcome her new addition in the near future; a younger brother or sister for the couple's two-year-old twins, Lucy and Nicholas. It comes as no surprise that Anna and Enrique, 44, chose not to make a public baby announcement. They welcomed their first babies in 2017 following a pregnancy that went completely unnoticed by the world’s media. It was once again HOLA! that confirmed the news of the twins' birth, just a few days after their arrival into the world.

Anna Kournikova recently shared a sweet video of her twins, Lucy and Nicholas

While Spanish singer Enrique and Anna usually keep a low profile online, the proud mum did share a sweet video of their twins earlier this month. The adorable toddlers can be seen smiling and running outside, with the clip set to Enrique's hit 2012 track, Finally Found You. "#happynewyear," Anna captioned her post, in both English and her native Russian.

MORE: Enrique Iglesias doing a whale impression for his daughter is the cutest – watch video

Anna and Enrique have been together since 2001

The happy couple, who met on the set of Enrique's Escape music video, have been together since 2001. Asked about the prospect of marriage back in 2017, Julio Iglesias' son told the Sun: "We're just as happy. There comes a point when you've been with someone for a certain amount of time that I believe that you are like, married. I guess the only difference is that we haven't walked down the aisle."

MORE: Helen Glover and Steve Backshall welcome twins! See adorable photo

Enrique added: "I've never really thought marriage would make a difference. Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love someone more because of a piece of paper. And nowadays it's not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you're a good parent."