Cat Deeley shares exciting news with her fans: 'Dream come true!'

Cat Deeley's dreams have come true! The TV presenter has taken to Instagram to share some big news with her fans – she has written her very first children's book. Cat, 43, shared a photo of the front cover of her new story, titled The Joy in You, which focuses on a little koala. "Can't believe I can finally share!" the mum-of-two confessed. "May explode with excitement!!! Or just run around the garden doing 'Jets' like Milo, James or my lovable koala. The Joy In You is a love letter to my boys, beautifully illustrated by @scrimmle." In the comments section, she thanked fans for their kind words, writing: "Thank you! Dream come true x."

Cat Deeley has written a children's book as a love letter to her sons

Cat is a proud mum to two little boys with her husband Patrick Kielty; Milo, four, and James, who will be two in June. Earlier this month, she shared a sweet video showing her running around the garden with her eldest son, playing ‘Jets’ – complete with noises! Both Cat and Patrick are private when it comes to their young children, but the lockdown period has seen the star share some intimate family moments with her fans.

WATCH: Cat Deeley plays 'Jets' in the garden with eldest son Milo

Just recently, she delighted her followers with a sweet video showing her firstborn learning to ride his bike. Milo can be seen pedalling around in the family garden, much to the delight of his mum who can be heard shouting her encouragement. Dad Patrick, 49, also appears in the clip, proudly looking on while holding little James. Fans could also catch a glimpse of the family's beautiful home, featuring a large conservatory area to capture the sunlight. In the garden there is a large blue beanbag and a play pirate ship for the boys to play in.

Northern Irish comedian Patrick and Cat first met back in 2002 when they started presenting Fame Academy together. They remained friends for almost a decade before going public as a couple in March 2012 and tied the knot just six months later in an intimate ceremony in Rome.