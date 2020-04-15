Cat Deeley is making the most of precious time with her young family. The So You Think You Can Dance host took to Instagram this week to share a beautiful snapshot showing her in the garden with her youngest son, James. The picture sees Cat holding her little boy in her arms and looking up at him, with the bright sunshine blurring the photo slightly. "Strange and difficult times… but look for the good," the 43-year-old captioned the picture. Cat shares two sons with her husband Patrick Kielty; Milo, four, and James, who will be two in June.

Earlier this month, Cat gave her fans an intimate look inside the family's lockdown, sharing a sweet video showing Milo learning to ride his bike. Milo can be seen riding around in the family garden, much to the delight of his mum who can be heard shouting her encouragement. Dad Patrick, 49, also appears in the clip, proudly looking on while holding little James. Fans could also catch a glimpse of the family's beautiful home, which features a large conservatory area to capture the sunlight. In the garden there is a large blue beanbag and a play pirate ship for the boys to play in.

Northern Irish comedian Patrick and Cat first met back in 2002 when they started presenting Fame Academy together. They remained friends for almost a decade before going public as a couple in March 2012 and tied the knot just six months later in an intimate ceremony in Rome.

They are notoriously private when it comes to their family life, but in May last year, Cat did share a sweet video of her baby boy James cuddling up to his mumma to celebrate her first Mother's Day in the US as a mum-of-two. "Nothing makes me happier than my boys," she wrote. "Happy Mother's Day to any mother who's ever mothered anybody."

When asked in the summer of 2018 if she would like to expand her brood, the British beauty admitted: "I think I'm done. I love my boys. I can't believe how lucky I am to have them. I'm good, I think." Speaking to Closer, she added: "Ask me again in 12 months' time! Being a working mum of two is kind of like a massive juggle, where you throw all the balls up in the air and you try to keep them all up there."