Jade Holland Cooper and Julian Dunkerton open up about their exciting baby news The couple are expecting a baby girl in November

Entrepreneurial power couple Jade Holland Cooper and Julian Dunkerton have welcomed HELLO! into their stunning £50million country estate for an exclusive interview and photoshoot and talked for the first time about welcoming their first baby together.

Jade, 33, owner of the thriving luxury lifestyle brand Holland Cooper, and Julian, 55, founder of global clothing empire Superdry, are expecting a baby girl in November.

MORE: Marks & Spencer's dupe of Kate Middleton's dress is going straight on our wish list

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jade Holland Cooper and Julian Dunkerton welcome HELLO! inside their home

And they say they were shocked to discover they weren’t having a boy. "Because I’ve had no sickness, the midwife told me immediately that we were having a boy," reveals Jade.

"We were convinced, so it was a complete shock when we found out it was a girl – though, to be honest, it was a surprise all round.

"But the truth is, if I had waited for the right time to plan this pregnancy, it would never have happened. The whole Covid situation made it feel even more terrifying, but actually, now I can see there could not have been a better time because we had no choice but to restructure our lives and that gave us all that time at home, together."

READ: 11 of the most enviable celebrity playrooms

The couple can't wait to welcome their baby daughter

Jade says she can’t imagine taking time away from her business, which has royal fans including Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips. "Everyone keeps telling me I will want to step away and do that, but I just can’t imagine it at the moment. I’ve never been around babies – the brand has been my baby. It’s taken priority over everything. I’ve only ever been away from the business properly for eight days and that was when we went on honeymoon.”

She and Julian were "incredibly lucky" to be able to spend so much time alone together during lockdown, at their stunning 250-acre country estate in the Cotswolds – complete with spa, gym, library and England’s largest private outdoor swimming pool – that they call home.

"I don’t think we’ve ever spent so much time together, it was wonderful," says Julian, who married Jade two years ago.

"And to be ‘trapped’ in such a beautiful place, well, we certainly can’t complain."

The pair's daughter is due in November

Jade also tells the magazine how she came to terms with her changing body while pregnant. "I have to be honest, watching my body shape change has taken some getting used to," admits Jade.

"People say you’ve got to embrace it, and you do, but when you’re used to being one shape your whole life, it does take confidence to look at yourself in a totally different way.

"But you have to get it all into perspective. I’m growing a little human in there, which is just so incredible to me. I thought her kicks and those little flutters you get would feel weird, but it feels totally natural and reassuring and yes, just really lovely."

To read the full story, pick up the latest copy of HELLO! magazine, out Monday 7 September.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.