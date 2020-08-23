Sarah-Jane Crawford introduces beautiful baby daughter and reveals her name

TV and radio presenter Sarah-Jane Crawford has introduced her and partner Brian Barry-Murphy's newborn daughter and revealed her name: Summer Jane Crawford-Murphy in an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! magazine.

Inviting HELLO! into the Manchester home she shares with football manager Brian, Sarah-Jane, 39, described the moment she held her daughter, who was born on 3 August weighing 8lb 2oz, in her arms for the first time. "I cried tears of joy. It felt like we bonded with her straight away."

The couple introduce baby Summer at home

Looking positively cherubic during HELLO!'s shoot, it is very fitting that Summer, who was delivered by Caesarean section at London's Portland Hospital, made her entrance into the world surrounded by the melody of Stevie Wonder's Isn't She Lovely.

"I made a birth playlist of songs I've loved for years, which made me think about what it means to bring a life into the world. Some people do that with birthing pools or hypnobirthing, but music was my personal stamp on things," Sarah-Jane, who is currently taking the month of August off from presenting her Sunday afternoon UK Chart Show on Hits Radio, told the magazine.

In the interview, Sarah-Jane, who has West African and Irish heritage, also told HELLO! that she is pleased that the NHS have recently rolled out additional support for pregnant Black, Asian and Ethnic Minority (BAME) women after research found they face heightened maternity risks.

"When I was pregnant I found out that women of colour are more likely to have difficulties in pregnancy and childbirth and there's some really shocking statistics. It's something that needs to be looked at so I'm glad there are new initiatives."

"I cried tears of joy. It felt like we bonded with her straight away," said Sarah-Jane

Their daughter's arrival is all the more precious as it comes a year after Sarah-Jane and Brian suffered a miscarriage. "Summer's name is a reference to having sunshine after going through darker times. It has been a journey of finally reaching this optimistic season of everything coming into bloom."

