James Jordan melts hearts with Valentine's tribute to wife Ola and baby Ella

HELLO! columnist and former Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan has shared the most adorable message to his wife Ola and baby daughter Ella on Valentine's Day.

James, 43, paid tribute to his family with a series of sweet photos on his Instagram page, telling fellow professional dancer Ola, 39, how much he loves her.

WATCH: James Jordan does the cutest dance with his daughter

The star wrote: "Happy Valentines Day @olajordan. We gave each other the best gift in the world and you both make me the happiest man ever. I love you both so much."

What a lovely heartfelt message from James to the two special ladies in his life. Ola replied to the post with ten heart emojis, showing her love for her romantic husband.

The Jordans take a lift selfie

Fans adored the tribute too, with one telling James: "It’s clear how much you love your beautiful family James. Happy Valentine’s Day to you all xx."

James shared three photos of his family, the first showing the trio in a lift together – and we know from their HELLO! parenting column that little Ella finds lifts super fun, saying 'wow' when they appear on another floor!

James, Ola and Ella on holiday

The second snap was taken on holiday and the third picture is a fun moment from their recent plane trip to Dubai, where the family had a blast. James shared the same photo on his Stories and captioned it, 'My world."

James' heartfelt post

James and Ola recently told HELLO! how Ella sometimes sleeps in their bed with them – and daddy secretly loves it.

Ola said: "Ella is still so very little. She literally crawls like a little cat for a cuddle with us in our bed." James added: "She snuggles up and goes, 'Daddy, cuddle'. I'm not going to lie. I like it. She's got us wrapped around her little finger."

We hope the family have a wonderful Valentine's Day together.

