James Jordan is a fan of tattoos, with many covering his arms, but the star has just revealed his latest one – and it looks incredible.

The dancer headed to the Brothers in Arts tattoo parlour, which he has visited before for some of his other tattoos, to get the inking done, which was designed in tribute to his daughter Ella and his late father, Allan. James shared a glimpse of the design on his Instagram Stories as it was being done, with the final tattoo revealed to be an angel overlooking a design of Ella.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about the tattoo's meaning, he explained: "I'm having a tattoo done all day. I'm having an angel put on the inside of my arm.

"I've got my dad on the outside of my arm and then the angel is going to be in between my dad and Ella. I've got Ella at the bottom and the angel is like protecting."

After the design was completed, he shared a look at on his Instagram, and wrote: "Thanks @paulboxalltattoo for my new tattoo

An angel next to my dad looking over Ella with him. I LOVE IT!!!"

Fans were amazed and moved, as one said: "Oh wow, it’s amazing," and another posted: "So beautiful."

A third added: "Oh wow that is amazing and very beautiful," and a fourth penned: "Waw, that's got a lot of love and feeling behind it, quite moving."

The 43-year-old got a tattoo last year of his beloved daughter and the design was beautiful, featuring a portrait of Ella among flowers and a tree, with the sun shining through the tree's branches.

Fans were impressed with the final design with many saying: "Wow," or posting heart emojis.

One was a little sympathetic, as they wrote: "I bet that was sore." And we imagine so as well given that James was in the chair for around four hours!

