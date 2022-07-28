Duchess Kate reveals her favourite photo of son Prince Louis The royal took the snap herself

The Duchess of Cambridge has sent a thank you card to a royal fan after they sent a birthday card to four-year-old Prince Louis, and she's inadvertently revealed her favourite photo of her youngest.

On 23 April, Prince Louis' birthday, Kensington Palace released a series of photos of the royal child, and the portraits were taken by his own mother, Duchess Kate.

Prince William and Duchess Kate selected a photo of him standing staring straight down the lens to put on the cover of their royal reply, indicating that this is perhaps their favourite shot.

The royals sent out a thank you card

Inside the card, the message read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would like to thank you for writing to celebrate Prince Louis' fourth birthday. Prince Louis had a wonderful day and your message was so appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their warmest wishes."

The fan account, @theroyalmailbox, was who shared the reply, explaining: "I received the reply for Prince Louis's 4th birthday yesterday! Sent: April 3, 2022 Received: July 27, 2022."

There were a series of portraits release for Prince Louis' birthday

It seems like the mail was worth the wait! What a lovely card to treasure from the royals.

The Duchess is a keen photographer and she even recently took photographs of the Duchess of Cornwall for a very special reason.

Duchess Camilla was asked to guest-edit the 125th anniversary edition of Country Life magazine, which also coincided with the year of her 75th birthday.

The Duchess of Cambridge even took photos of the Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla commissioned her stepdaughter-in-law to photograph her and gave an insight into their friendship, saying: "She did really good pictures and you know she does it very naturally… we had a lot of fun doing it.

"It was very relaxed and of course very kind of the Duchess of Cambridge… she's an extremely good photographer and it was all very casual, there wasn't much hair and make-up – it was just done in the garden with a lot of laughs – it was a lovely way of doing it."

