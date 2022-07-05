Prince Louis' hilarious facial expressions come from his mum – and here's the proof The young royal stole the show during the Jubilee celebrations

Prince Louis captured the hearts of the nation during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with his brilliant facial expressions throughout the proceedings. Now, the little one's faces have been perfectly matched to ones that Duchess Kate has pulled, proving he gets his mannerisms from his mother!

A royal fan account called @myroyalduchess shared a collection of five split screen images which compared the mother and son's facial expressions. "Aaa now I see where Prince Louis got his faces from…" read the caption.

The first one shows them both raising their hands to the side of their heads with a look of anguish on their faces and the second one captures a look of shock. Thirdly, they were both caught on film with their heads in their hands and the fourth one shows them covering their mouths with a look of amazement. Lastly, photographers have perfectly captured both Louis and Kate with a look of pure delight clenching their fists in the air. So cute!

The brilliant post received over 16,000 likes and so many wonderful comments. "So much like mommy," penned one fan, while another added: "She's beautiful and he's adorable!!" A third commented: "He makes me laugh so hard - love that little boy and his antics!"

Louis attracted a lot of attention from royal watchers thanks to his dancing and animated facial expressions, and his devoted parents even made reference to his behaviour in a social media post after the event, writing: "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… [eyes emoji]. W & C."

While Louis' older siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince George may be more grown up now, they too have had their fair share of fun in the spotlight.

The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a hilarious response to crowds at the King's Cup regatta on the Isle of Wight in 2019 after being spotted sticking her tongue out to granddad Michael Middleton and mum Kate was in hysterics at the fabulously sassy face.

In 2015, Prince George was making everyone laugh as he was held up by nanny Maria to watch the proceedings outside of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour. The adorable youngster stuck out his tongue and clapped while watching the action below!

