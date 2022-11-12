Nick Cannon welcomes 11th baby as Abby De La Rose gives birth 

Nick Cannon has welcomed his 11th child, revealing that Abby De La Rose - who is mom to his 16-month-old twins Zion and Zillion - had given birth.

"11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON' to arrive!" Nick captioned an Instagram picture of him cuddling into Abbi who was holding the baby.

He added: "Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself.

"Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn't go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world's madness and my constant craziness is so impressive."

Nick continued: "Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!! If I don't say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!"

"BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!" he concluded.

Nick Cannon shared this video with fans

After Abby shared she was pregnant earlier in 2022 fans began to speculate that Nick was the father when she thanked the TV personality for taking her on a babymoon.

She later tagged the star in a picture of the two, writing: "I am beyond grateful for you. Thank you for the most unforgettable experience."

Nick's growing brood also includes daughter Monroe and son Moroccan Scott, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, sons Golden, five, and seven-weeks-old Rise, and daughter Powerful Queen, one, with Brittany Bell. He also co-parents four-month-old daughter Legendary Love model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Nick is a father to 11

Nick's five-month-old son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, sadly passed away in December 2021 after battling a rare brain tumour.

At the time of his death, Nick said: "He was the most loving. We called him Z Chilling. He was always smiling. He had the most beautiful spirit."

Alyssa is now expecting their second baby together, with the model showing off her blossoming bump in October and later confirming Nick was the father.

