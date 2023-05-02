Will George, Charlotte and Louis take part in this sweet school activity to mark King Charles' coronation?

The royal children are just days away from taking on key roles at their grandfather King Charles' coronation

The Prince and Princess of Wales' children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are preparing to step back into the royal spotlight as they take on key roles at King Charles III's coronation on Saturday 6 May.

Away from the public eye, the royal children are also set to mark the historic occasion with their classmates at Lambrook School in Windsor. This week, wildflower seeds have been sent to primary schools across the UK so that children can mark the coronation by sharing the King’s love of nature.

More than 200,000 seed packets have been sent to state-funded primary schools from the Department for Education and the Eden Project, representing 40 hectares of new wildflower areas that are being planted across England to support pollinators.

While Lambrook is an independent preparatory school unlikely to have been included in the funded wildflower initiative, the royal children's school is no doubt following suit. The Windsor-based school prides itself on offering alternative methods of learning, including "enrichment activities" that involve spending time in nature.

Previously on the official Instagram site, Lambrook revealed they have a range of animals on site and encourage the children to interact with them.

"The Lambrook Orchard is home to pigs, chickens, rabbits, bees and visiting lambs. As part of our sustainability curriculum, we teach our children about their natural environment; our hope is that caring for these animals will equip the children with practical skills, a greater understanding of animal welfare and the food industry, as well as provide plenty of entertainment and joy," the post read.

The Prince and Princess of Wales share the King's love for preservation and have been known to encourage George, Charlotte and Louis to get involved in outdoor activities.

The Prince and Princess of Wales encourage their children to spend time in nature

Back in 2020, Prince William shared new personal photographs of his three children as he spoke about tackling climate change, during his ITV documentary Prince William: A Planet For Us All. Princess Charlotte could be seen planting a flower into the soil, while her older brother tended to flower beds in what appeared to be the family's private garden.

