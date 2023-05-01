Princess Charlotte is William's twin in 8th birthday photo taken inside Windsor home

The Prince and Princess of Wales share three children together

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new photograph of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, to mark her upcoming eighth birthday.

For the special occasion, the royal couple released a stunning portrait taken by Princess Kate in the grounds of Windsor. In the heartwarming picture – which was taken at the weekend – a beaming Princess Charlotte is seen flashing a huge grin whilst seated in a white wicker chair.

The young royal looked so grown up in the image wearing a white summer dress dotted with small posies of blue and pink flowers. She had her long hair flipped over to one side and smiled sweetly for her doting mother.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there is a strong paternal family resemblance between the seven-year-old and her father Prince William at the same age. From the shape of her eyes to her small button nose, Princess Charlotte has clearly inherited a number of her father's features.

© The Princess of Wales Princess Charlotte turns eight on Tuesday

Charlotte was born at 08:34 in May 2015 in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London – the same hospital where Kate gave birth to her two sons, Prince George and Prince Louis.

Her name was announced as Charlotte Elizabeth Diana a couple of days later, with her middle names in tribute to her great-grandmother, the Queen and her paternal late grandmother, Princess Diana.

© Getty The youngster takes after her father

Princess Charlotte, seven, is due to celebrate her eighth birthday on Tuesday, days before her grandfather's historic coronation. The youngster is expected to take part in the proceedings alongside her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis.

According to the Times, Charlotte and Louis will accompany George and the King and Queen Consort Camilla as they leave the abbey after the service.

© Getty The sibling trio are expected to take part in the coronation

The children are expected to join their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla who will travel in the Golden State Coach as they return to Buckingham Palace.

The children's attendance at public events is not normally confirmed in advance, particularly for Louis because of his age.

